SC calls cybercrime ‘digital dacoity', refuses consolidation of cases

The Supreme Court on Wednesday termed cybercrimes involving digital arrests “digital dacoity” and refused to consolidate 35 criminal cases pending against two persons across 12 states over allegations that they allowed their company’s bank account to be used as a mule account to facilitate offences.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana strongly criticised organised cybercrime rackets targeting senior citizens through digital arrests, stressing that those involved must face stringent action.

“Digital arrests and such cyber offences are digital dacoity… there is no question of giving any judicial forum to such persons,” the bench said while declining to entertain the plea filed by Gourab Kumar Saha and Nidhi Bhandari.

Pointing to the scale of the alleged fraud, the CJI cited the case of an 81-year-old man from Ernakulam in Kerala who was defrauded of Rs 1.90 crore, with the money allegedly deposited into the petitioners’ mule account.

The bench refused to allow the accused to use the proceedings to disrupt investigations across states. Justice Bagchi questioned why victims should be required to travel to Delhi merely for the convenience of the accused seeking consolidation of the cases.

“Your right to seek transfer of cases to a place of your convenience cannot override the right of the victims and the investigating agency,” he said, adding that the court could consider such a request if the Delhi Police sought it for investigative convenience.

The CJI also questioned whether victims whose defrauded money had been deposited in Hong Kong and Bangkok could be expected to travel there to seek redress.

The 35 cases are pending in states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana and Gujarat. The petitioners eventually withdrew their plea.

(With inputs from PTI)