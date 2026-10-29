Banks must compensate digital fraud victims for loss if due-diligence failure established: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday said banks must be held accountable for digital fraud losses suffered by customers, observing that victims should receive compensation of at least the amount lost if an investigation establishes that the fraud resulted from a failure of due diligence by financial institutions, reported PTI.

According to the report, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana noted that despite a 50 per cent decline in cybercrime, victims had lost Rs 800 crore so far this year. It said the proposed Reserve Bank of India regulatory framework must include enforceable provisions for compensation, preventive intervention and institutional accountability.

Chief Justice Surya Kant said the bench would first examine the proposed RBI Know Your Customer (KYC) Amendment Directions, 2026, before allowing the regulatory process to proceed.

The directions are proposed to be notified by November 30 and made operational by December 31.

The bench stressed that the framework must go beyond general advisories and set out clear obligations for financial institutions, along with consequences for non-compliance.

"We emphasise that the regulatory measures proposed by the RBI must mandate financial institutions to indemnify victims of digital arrest or cyber fraud through suitable compensation, not less than the amount lost by the customer, where the fraud or crime is found to have resulted from a failure of due diligence by the financial institution," it said in its order.

"These are all hypertechnical things. Unless there is a penal direction to these banks, they will never mend their ways," the CJI said.