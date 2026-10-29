Congress calls SIR a 'conspiracy' designed by PM-HM, executed by CEC, to snatch voting rights of Indians

The Congress on Thursday alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was a "conspiracy" designed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and executed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to deprive large sections of Indians of their constitutional right to vote.

The opposition party also reiterated its demand that CEC Kumar has to go, SIR has to be suspended and the ECINET portal has to be revamped.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X a media report which claimed that in at least six states where SIR was completed or is ongoing, the number of suspected foreign nationals--roughly around 1,600 at least-- detected till now is minuscule compared to the electorate.

"The Home Minister had said that SIR had a 3D objective: to detect, delete and deport infiltrators so as to 'purify' the electoral rolls," Ramesh said on X.

What has SIR actually accomplished, he asked.

"In the six states of Karnataka, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Kerala, Goa and Mizoram, just 1600 foreigners belonging to different countries have been 'detected and deleted'. Nearly 10 crore people went through the SIR in these states -to find 1600 'foreigners'," the Congress leader said.

The other 20 states and UTs did not provide data because the ECI had not asked for any such data to be collected, Ramesh said and claimed that the Home Minister was lying.

In Karnataka, where 99.7 lakh names have been deleted, 716 foreign nationals were identified of whom 545 are from Nepal, he said.

"This only proves what has been evident all along: that SIR was always intended for ensuring that very large sections of Indians have their constitutional right to vote snatched away," Ramesh alleged.