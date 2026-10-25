Cong accuses EC of withholding details on ECINET to hide alleged 'massive, centralised manipulation' in SIR

The Congress on Sunday accused the Election Commission of withholding information about its controversial ECINET software, alleging that the poll body is repeatedly refusing to disclose details to conceal the truth about the "massive, centralised manipulation" that has taken place during the "disastrous" Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The opposition party also reiterated the demand that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar must go as well as the SIR be suspended forthwith.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a media report which claimed that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has declined to disclose the name and version of the software it used to identify errors and anomalies in voter rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, stating that the information relates to "commercial confidence, trade secrets and intellectual property" and is exempt under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

In his post on X, Ramesh said the Election Commission of India continues to "hide" information about the controversial ECINET software at the "heart of the disastrous SIR, that has been used to centralise manipulation of the electoral rolls".

"Today, a leading national daily revealed that the ECI has refused to provide information on the software being used in the SIR in its response to a Right to Information (RTI) application. Using flimsy excuses, the ECI has refused to name the software being used in the SIR, or confirm whether AI is being used and what safeguards are in place," Ramesh said.

The lack of transparency around the ECINET software and the use of AI has damaged the credibility of the entire process among citizens, he said.