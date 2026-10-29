Cyclone Arnab: Home Minister Shah speaks with CMs of affected states, assures all support

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke with the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Odisha and Chhattisgarh in the wake of Cyclone Arnab, and assured all assistance to mitigate the hardships of the people.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said in a bulletin on Wednesday night that the severe cyclonic storm over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and the adjoining Bay of Bengal had moved slowly at around 8 kmph over the preceding six hours and weakened into a cyclonic storm.

"It is very likely to move north-northwestwards during the next 48 hours and weaken gradually. It will weaken into a deep depression by midnight of October 28, 2026," the IMD said.

Shah said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) have sprung into action and are continuing rescue and relief operations on a war footing.

"In the wake of Cyclone Arnab, spoke with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Odisha and Chhattisgarh and assured them of every assistance to mitigate the hardship of the people in the face of the disaster," he said on X.