Delhi, Vijayawada buck trend as India's international air traffic falls 7.1%

NEW DELHI: The raging geopolitical tensions, particularly in West Asia, have dealt a significant blow to international travel from India, as revealed by the half-yearly financial Air Traffic Report by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Domestic traffic, too, has suffered a slight dip.

The AAI on Wednesday released data on air passengers from April to September 2026, as well as patronage in September alone.

International passenger traffic at airports across the country has dipped by 7.1% compared with April to September 2025. Only two airports have bucked this trend: Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) and Vijayawada International Airport. Domestic passenger traffic has gone down by 1.9% in the country.

The overall dip in both domestic and international passenger traffic during the compared period stands at 2.9%. International air traffic movements, too, slid by 6.7%, while domestic flight movements dipped by 2.7%. Interestingly, freight traffic has recorded an overall double-digit growth of 11.7%, with international cargo driving its growth.

Delhi airport clocked 1,03,76,225 international flyers from April to September 2026, compared with 1,01,70,349 flyers from April to September 2025, marking a 2% increase. The new international routes introduced from here during the period have played a key role in boosting its traffic.

Of the 51 airports taken into consideration, Vijayawada airport is the only other airport to have recorded positive growth on the international front, with 24,495 flyers versus 13,639 flyers in the half-yearly periods being compared, marking a stunning 79.6% growth. It connects just two international destinations — Singapore and Sharjah. Both routes are operated thrice a week.

The US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28, 2026, and Iran's retaliation, which included attacks on airports in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh, Kuwait, Bahrain and Doha, resulted in the cancellation of multiple flights by Indian carriers there.