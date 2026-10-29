‘Dissolve Parliament, hold ballot paper polls’: Kharge dares Modi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dissolve Parliament and hold elections using ballot papers, as the INDIA bloc prepares to hold a mock parliamentary session on Friday as part of its planned “public impeachment” of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The opposition alliance is scheduled to hold the symbolic protest at Kharge’s residence in New Delhi at 3.30 pm on Friday, October 30, after its attempts to organise the programme at other venues ran into permission hurdles. The exercise is intended to raise allegations of electoral irregularities and demand accountability from the Election Commission.

Speaking to ANI, Kharge said MPs would gather to express their views on Kumar’s conduct, alleging that the Chief Election Commissioner was undermining democratic norms.

“The conduct of Gyanesh Kumar and the scheme to dismantle democratic norms, acting on the directives of Modi-ji and Shah-ji, are making every effort to destroy democracy,” Kharge said.

Taking aim at Modi over his remarks on ballot-paper elections, the Congress chief challenged the Prime Minister to demonstrate his willingness to hold a parliamentary election using paper ballots.

“They are mocking the demand for ballot papers. Well, do it then! If you have the courage, dissolve Parliament and conduct the elections on ballot paper,” he said.