Former LS Speaker Meira Kumar to preside over INDIA bloc’s ‘public impeachment’ of CEC on October 30

NEW DELHI: The INDIA bloc will hold its “public impeachment” of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s official residence on Friday, with former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar presiding, after police allegedly denied permission for the event at two venues.

Kharge, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, will move the motion, while Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will conclude the discussion. Representatives of political parties and civil society will participate, and people affected by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will share their accounts.

The decision was finalised at a meeting of alliance leaders at Kharge’s residence on Thursday. The meeting was attended by several leaders, including Kharge, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and CPI(M) MP John Brittas, among others.

The programme comes ahead of the Opposition’s November 1 rally in Delhi against alleged “vote theft” and the electoral roll revision exercise.

The Congress said it had shifted the event to Kharge’s residence after Delhi Police denied permission to hold it at Hotel Ashok, the original venue, and subsequently at Ramlila Maidan.

Speaking after the meeting, Brittas said the alliance had decided to conduct the proceedings as a “public impeachment” rather than a mock exercise, as it would reflect people’s concerns over the electoral process.

“We have decided it would not be a mock impeachment. It would be the reflection of the aspirations of the people,” he said.

Brittas said the programme would follow a structured discussion, with Meira Kumar presiding. Civil society members would also attend, while people affected by the SIR would be invited to share their accounts.

When asked who would occupy the treasury benches, Brittas said nobody wanted to take those seats, as it could be interpreted as support for the CEC.

“Nobody wants to be seen as supporting Gyanesh Kumar,” he said.