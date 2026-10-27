INDIA bloc to hold mock impeachment of CEC at Kharge’s house on Oct 30 after venue denials

NEW DELHI: As the confrontation between the INDIA bloc and the government escalated on Tuesday over the denial of venues for its proposed mock “public impeachment” of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Congress said the programme would be held at the official residence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge on October 30.

The decision came after the Congress said the Delhi Police had denied permission for the event at two venues. Permission was first denied for government-owned Hotel Ashok, where the event was originally planned, and subsequently for Ramlila Maidan, the party said.

In a letter addressed to INDIA bloc leaders, Kharge said, "I request you to kindly assemble on 30 October 2026 at 3.30 pm at 10 Rajaj Marg, in connection with the public impeachment of the CEC. Kindly make it convenient to attend."

The proposed event comes ahead of the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan against alleged “vote theft” and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Earlier, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said the alliance had sought to hold the event at Ramlila Maidan after permission was denied for Hotel Ashok. However, police stopped preparations at the ground despite the organisers having the requisite permissions, he said.

“The INDIA bloc had booked Ramlila Maidan from October 25 to November 3. So there is no reason to deny us permission to hold our event there on October 30,” he said.

Asserting that the Opposition would continue its campaign for Kumar’s removal, Venugopal said: “If they stop us here, we will go to Amit Shah’s house, PM Modi’s house, and stage a massive dharna there.”