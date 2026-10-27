Delhi police denies permission for mock impeachment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday said that Delhi Police had denied permission for the INDIA bloc’s proposed mock "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 30 at two venues, Hotel Ashok and Ramlila Maidan.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said 21 INDIA bloc parties had planned the event first at Hotel Ashok, where permission was denied. The alliance then sought to hold it at Ramlila Maidan, but police stopped preparations despite the organisers having the requisite permissions, he alleged.

The Congress MP said the Opposition would continue its campaign for Kumar’s removal. "If they stop us here, we will go to Amit Shah’s house, PM Modi’s house, and stage a massive dharna there," he said.

"How many permissions will you deny, Mr. Amit Shah? How many people will you stop? First they destroy the electoral system, and now they are trying all kinds of tricks to silence those who fight to save our democracy. But we will fight to the finish, until our mission is accomplished," Venugopal said.

Another leader said the INDIA bloc had booked Ramlila Maidan from October 25 to November 3. "So there is no reason to deny us permission to hold our event there on October 30," he said.