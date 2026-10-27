Delhi police denies permission for mock impeachment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday said that Delhi Police had denied permission for the INDIA bloc’s proposed mock "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 30 at two venues, Hotel Ashok and Ramlila Maidan.
Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said 21 INDIA bloc parties had planned the event first at Hotel Ashok, where permission was denied. The alliance then sought to hold it at Ramlila Maidan, but police stopped preparations despite the organisers having the requisite permissions, he alleged.
The Congress MP said the Opposition would continue its campaign for Kumar’s removal. "If they stop us here, we will go to Amit Shah’s house, PM Modi’s house, and stage a massive dharna there," he said.
"How many permissions will you deny, Mr. Amit Shah? How many people will you stop? First they destroy the electoral system, and now they are trying all kinds of tricks to silence those who fight to save our democracy. But we will fight to the finish, until our mission is accomplished," Venugopal said.
Another leader said the INDIA bloc had booked Ramlila Maidan from October 25 to November 3. "So there is no reason to deny us permission to hold our event there on October 30," he said.
The proposed mock Parliament and CEC impeachment is scheduled two days before the INDIA bloc’s joint rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. Opposition leaders see the mock Parliament and impeachment proceedings as a platform to present their case for Kumar’s removal before the public.
A leader said the plan was to invite judges, legal experts and members of the public for a detailed discussion. Talkatora Stadium was also considered as a venue but was unavailable.
The proposal was unanimously accepted at an INDIA bloc meeting, where leaders felt such a programme would allow the issues to be examined at length and convey the Opposition’s concerns to the public.
Opposition parties have twice moved notices in Parliament seeking Kumar’s removal. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha rejected the notices in the first attempt, while those submitted in the second attempt are pending in the Upper House.
The campaign has intensified amid allegations of irregularities in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The INDIA bloc has accused the poll body of facilitating electoral manipulation and demanded Kumar’s resignation.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the CEC was not the only person responsible for the alleged wrongdoing. Protests demanding Kumar’s resignation have been held in different parts of the country over the past fortnight.
Parliament can remove the CEC through the same process as a sitting Supreme Court judge, which requires a special majority in both Houses.
The 2023 law governing the appointment and conditions of service of the CEC and Election Commissioners also provides for them to resign by submitting a written resignation to the President.