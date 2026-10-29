EC extends SIR timelines in five states, Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday extended the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in six states and Union Territories: Nagaland, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi.

In Delhi, the deadline for filing claims and objections has been extended by 26 days, from October 30 to November 25. The period for issuing notices and disposing of claims and objections will now run until December 15, instead of November 30. The final electoral roll will be published on December 22.

The Commission acted on a request from the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) under the proviso to Rule 12 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. The draft roll was published on August 31, with October 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.

In Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, the period for issuing notices and disposing of claims and objections has been extended until November 20, 2026, from the earlier deadline. The final electoral rolls in both states will be published on November 30, with July 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.

The Commission’s letters to the CEOs of Andhra Pradesh and Haryana cited their requests dated October 29, 2026, and referred to earlier orders modifying the SIR schedule.

The EC has directed officials to inform all concerned about the revised schedule and give it wide publicity through available media. Political parties are also to be informed in writing. Copies of the letters have been sent to the chief secretaries.

Andhra Pradesh and Haryana are among the 19 states and Union Territories where the Commission announced the SIR through its order dated May 14, 2026.