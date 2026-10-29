Fake ID leads to arrest of Punjab gangster Amritpal Singh Bath in Canada

CHANDIGARH: Punjab gangster Amritpal Singh Bath, 33, who is wanted in nearly 20 cases in India, was arrested in Canada after a routine traffic stop, with Interpol also confirming his arrest.

Bath’s arrest on 8 October came after Surrey Police officers stopped a vehicle being driven erratically near Central Avenue and 134 Street in downtown Surrey, British Columbia. The officers had initially intended to check whether the driver was impaired.

During their interaction with the occupants, Bath, who was sitting in the passenger seat, identified himself as Harpreet Singh and produced identification in that name. However, Surrey Police spokesperson Ian MacDonald told local media that the identification ‘did not look genuine’, prompting the officer to investigate further.

A database check revealed that Bath was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice. The officers subsequently contacted the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), which took him into custody. He remains in CBSA custody.