NEW DELHI: The Central Government has dispatched a high-level team to investigate the killing of a 19-month-old cheetah, known as KNG22, in Kuno National Park. In addition, a wildlife activist has filed a petition in the State High Court calling for a CBI inquiry into the incident.

KNG22 was the first cheetah killed in India in the past seven decades, as cheetahs were declared extinct from the country in the 1950s. The last known cheetahs, three in total, were killed in 1947 by Maharaja Ramanuj Pratap Singh Deo, the ruler of the princely state of Koriya in Chhattisgarh.

The killing of this cheetah proves a significant setback for India’s cheetah reintroduction project started in 2022. KNG22, an offspring of Cheetah Nirva, was found injured on October 25, 2026, in the territorial forests of Morena, just outside the protected area of Kuno National Park.

According to the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department, the cheetah was rescued from the Sheopur Territorial Forest Division on the same day and received extensive veterinary care, including emergency surgery, at a facility in Jabalpur.

During the surgery, five firearm pellets were removed from its body. Unfortunately, despite medical intervention, KNG22 succumbed to its injuries on October 27, 2026.

Medical examinations confirmed multiple internal injuries consistent with the removed firearm pellets. In response to this incident, the State Government has established a Special Task Force (STF) comprising Forest and Police officers to conduct an investigation.