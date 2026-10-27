India-born cheetah cub dies of gunshot injuries in MP’s Sheopur; STF formed

BHOPAL: A 19-month-old India-born male cheetah has died from gunshot injuries in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district, more than four years after the launch of the ambitious project to reintroduce cheetahs into the wild in India.

The semi-adult cub, KNG22, was the second generation of cheetahs born under the project. It is the first reported case of a cheetah under the project dying from gunshot injuries.

The male cub, born to South African female Nirva, was rescued in critical condition from the forests of Sheopur district, which borders Kuno National Park (KNP), on Sunday. It was shifted to the park’s medical facility before being moved to the Department of Veterinary Surgery and Radiology at Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University in Jabalpur for detailed investigation and intensive treatment.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Dr Sameeta Rajora said, “The 19-months-old male cheetah, KNG22, which was rescued on Sunday in critical condition from the forests in Sheopur Territorial Forest Division (neighbouring KNP), was shifted to the department of veterinary surgery and radiology at Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University (NDVSU-Jabalpur) for detailed investigation and intensive treatment.”

“A subsequent CT scan revealed multiple foreign bodies causing damage to his internal organs, musculoskeletal system and nervous system. Emergency surgery was performed, during which five firearm pellets were recovered from his body. Despite surgical intervention and sustained efforts by the veterinary team, the male cheetah could not be saved and died on Tuesday morning,” she added.