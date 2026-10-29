From courtrooms to clerks: SC wants full list of what NCLT, NCLAT need to function

From courtrooms to clerks, the Supreme Court on Thursday sought a full list of as to how company law tribunals need to function efficiently, directing presidents of NCLT and NCLAT to submit their detailed respective comprehensive proposals on infrastructure, buildings and staffing needed to strengthen tribunals’ day-to-day functioning.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked both the presidents -- NCLT and NCLAT -- to submit their proposals within four weeks.

"The proposals may also include the requirements of land/building as well as requisite staff. NCLT will also consider desirability of the officer in the rank of Deputy/Jt. Registrar for every bench for upkeep of judicial record," the bench said.

The top court underlined that day-to-day functioning includes not just judges but entire ecosystem - buildings, land, staff, record keepers. Without comprehensive support, tribunals cannot deliver speedy justice.

The bench specifically flagged need to consider desirability of officer in rank of Deputy/Joint Registrar for every bench for upkeep of judicial record, indicating that record management cannot be left to ad-hoc arrangements.