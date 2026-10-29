Punjab-origin truck driver charged with smuggling cocaine, heroin across Canada-US border

CHANDIGARH: An Indian-origin truck driver hailing from Punjab has been charged in Canada for allegedly trying to smuggle 52 bricks of cocaine and heroin across the Canada-US border last year “inside two duffel bags”.

Following an RCMP investigation, 47-year-old Khushwinder Gill of Canada was charged with importing and possessing cocaine and heroin for trafficking.

A statement by the Federal Policing Pacific Region of the RCMP states, “On October 22, 2025, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon Port of Entry in British Columbia intercepted the drugs during a search of a commercial truck and trailer. It is alleged that the driver, Khushwinder Singh Gill (47), of Canada, attempted to cross the border with 52 brick-shaped packages of suspected controlled drugs and substances located inside two duffel bags.”

Gill was subsequently arrested by the FPPR Drugs and Organised Crime Group 6 under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA). An investigation was initiated, and on October 19, 2026, charges were approved in BC Provincial Court against Gill for the importation of cocaine; possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking; importation of heroin; and possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking.