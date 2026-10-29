SC Collegium recommends 9 advocates as Judges of J&K and Ladakh High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on Thursday (October 29) has approved the proposal for appointment of nine lawyers as Judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The advocates recommended for appointment are Vishal Sharma, Vikram Kumar Sharma, Namgyal Wangchuk, Pawan Kumar Kundal, Tahir Majid Shamsi, Tabasum Zafar, Amit Gupta, Pranav Kohli and Anupam Raina.

The Supreme Court Collegium is the body responsible for recommending the appointment and elevation of judges to the higher judiciary, as well as the transfer of High Court judges. It is headed by the Chief Justice of India and comprises the senior-most judges of the Supreme Court.