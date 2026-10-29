India

SC Collegium recommends 9 advocates as Judges of J&K and Ladakh High Court

The apex body led by the Chief Justice and other seniormost judges is responsible for recommending appointment, transfer and elevation of Judges across India.
SC Collegium recommends new J&K and Ladakh HC judges
SC Collegium recommends new J&K and Ladakh HC judgesPhoto/ IANS
Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty
Updated on
1 min read

The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on Thursday (October 29) has approved the proposal for appointment of nine lawyers as Judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The advocates recommended for appointment are Vishal Sharma, Vikram Kumar Sharma, Namgyal Wangchuk, Pawan Kumar Kundal, Tahir Majid Shamsi, Tabasum Zafar, Amit Gupta, Pranav Kohli and Anupam Raina.

The Supreme Court Collegium is the body responsible for recommending the appointment and elevation of judges to the higher judiciary, as well as the transfer of High Court judges. It is headed by the Chief Justice of India and comprises the senior-most judges of the Supreme Court.

J&K High Court
SC Collegium

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