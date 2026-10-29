SC directs presidents of NCLT, NCLAT to submit proposals on infrastructure, staff requirements

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the presidents of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal and the National Company Law Tribunal to submit detailed proposals outlining the infrastructure, buildings and staffing required to improve the tribunals’ day-to-day functioning.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked both the presidents to submit the proposals within four weeks.

"The proposals may also include the requirements of land/building as well as requisite staff. NCLT will also consider desirability of the officer in the rank of Deputy/Jt. Registrar for every bench for upkeep of judicial record.

"Let all such requirements be examined and placed before us. We will appreciate if requisite information is forwarded to this court in four weeks. Attorney General shall nevertheless impress upon Union to ensure that all basic amenities are made available at the earliest," the bench said.

The top court also asked the Centre to have a meeting with the stakeholders concerned after Attorney General R Venkataramani proposed a joint meeting with the tribunal leadership and the Bar to identify priorities.