Two kuki youths missing from Manipur's Kangpokpi, 'Tribal Unity' commitee announces 48 hour shutdown

GUWAHATI: Two Kuki youths have been reported missing from Manipur’s Kangpokpi district since Wednesday, raising fears of abduction and prompting calls for their safe release.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) announced a 48-hour "total shutdown" in the Kuki-majority district from Thursday evening, demanding their immediate, safe and unconditional release.

In a statement, CoTU alleged that Thangginlun Chongloi, 21, and Paoginlal Hangsing, 20, were abducted between Hengbung and Taphou Kuki Village by Naga rebels. Both are residents of Taphou Kuki village.

The organisation condemned the state government and security forces for their alleged failure to ensure security and discriminatory treatment.