Two kuki youths missing from Manipur's Kangpokpi, 'Tribal Unity' commitee announces 48 hour shutdown

GUWAHATI: Two Kuki youths have been reported missing from Manipur’s Kangpokpi district since Wednesday, raising fears of abduction and prompting calls for their safe release.
The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) announced a 48-hour "total shutdown" in the Kuki-majority district from Thursday evening, demanding their immediate, safe and unconditional release.
In a statement, CoTU alleged that Thangginlun Chongloi, 21, and Paoginlal Hangsing, 20, were abducted between Hengbung and Taphou Kuki Village by Naga rebels. Both are residents of Taphou Kuki village.
The organisation condemned the state government and security forces for their alleged failure to ensure security and discriminatory treatment.
"When non-Kuki-Zo groups face issues, security forces and the administration respond with prompt rescue and combing operations and high-level attention. However, when Kuki-Zo people are kidnapped, attacked or killed, there is either silence, delay or inaction," CoTU alleged.
The organisation said this “double standard and biased” approach had emboldened anti-social elements.
CoTU warned that if the two were not released unharmed, it would be compelled to intensify its agitation, and the government and the perpetrators would be held responsible for any consequences.
The Taphou Kuki Village Authority also expressed concern over the alleged incident of abduction and demanded immediate action to secure their safe release.