UNEP honors India’s Ganges Dolphin recovery and job creation program

NEW DELHI: The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report recognized India's Ganges River dolphin (Platanista gangetica) species recovery program. It highlights that this recovery effort has led to ecosystem restoration and the creation of jobs.

In its report titled "Nature’s Comeback – Scaling Ecosystem Restoration for People and Planet," UNEP included the dolphin recovery program as one of 35 UN World Restoration Flagships, showcasing large-scale restoration efforts.

India has also launched its Comprehensive Action Plan for 2022–2047, developed to guide long-term dolphin conservation. This broader national initiative supports the recovery of river dolphins, including the Ganges river dolphin.

In addition to dolphins, the report mentions other species recoveries, including the return of mountain gorillas in East Africa, jaguars and golden-headed lion tamarins in Brazil’s Atlantic Forest, snow leopards in Kyrgyzstan, and Saiga antelope and wild horses in Kazakhstan’s Altyn Dala.

The report is published midway through the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021–2030). It provides the first-ever comprehensive global assessment of progress against commitments to restore around one billion hectares and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework target to ensure that by 2030, at least 30 per cent of degraded terrestrial, freshwater, marine, and coastal ecosystems are under effective restoration.