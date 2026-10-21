India's emissions remain low per capita despite economic growth, says UNEP

NEW DELHI: Most major economies are expected to reduce their emissions further, while India’s total emissions may continue to grow as its economy develops by 2035, according to a new report from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) titled “The Emissions Gap Report 2026: The Point of Return,” released on October 21.

However, the report emphasizes that the average Indian’s contribution to emissions remains comparatively low. India’s growing economy requires energy, which leads to an increase in greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite this, the amount of greenhouse gases emitted per person in India is significantly lower than in most other major emitting countries. This indicates that the rise in India’s emissions from electricity generation, transportation, industries, agriculture, and other activities is a necessity dictated by its developmental needs.

The report further points out that the global temperature rise is projected to exceed 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Urgent and stringent cuts to greenhouse gas emissions are required to minimize the magnitude and duration of this overshoot and to return to 1.5°C by the end of the century.

The report discusses a ‘lowest possible’ 1.5°C overshoot scenario in which peak warming is limited to 1.7-1.8°C around the middle of the century, with a 50% chance of returning global temperature rise to or below 1.5°C by 2100.

Under current policies, only six G20 members—including China, India, Indonesia, the Russian Federation, South Africa, and Türkiye—are assessed as likely to meet their unconditional targets for 2030.

The assessment for the European Union remains inconclusive, the report states. Additionally, the new unconditional Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) targets for 2035 are expected to result in lower emissions compared to the 2030 targets for all G20 members with such targets, except for India.