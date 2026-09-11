EXPLAINED: How can the world limit warming beyond 1.5°C?

Q&A

1. What does “overshoot” in the report’s title mean?

UNEP uses the term “overshoot” for a period when global warming goes above 1.5°C and temperatures later come down. It is not simply the moment when the temperature crosses 1.5°C.

The report describes four stages: temperatures first rise above 1.5°C, then reach a peak, begin to decline and eventually stabilize. The height of the peak and the length of time spent above 1.5°C both affect the risks to people and nature.

2. Why is going beyond 1.5°C now expected?

UNEP says going beyond 1.5°C is now widely expected under current policies and other near-term pathways. But this does not mean that the amount of warming beyond 1.5°C is already decided.

The report looks at what can still be done to limit the rise. The aim is to keep the temperature peak as low as possible, spend as little time as possible above 1.5°C and then bring temperatures down.

3. How high could temperatures rise?

UNEP says that even if current climate commitments and policies are implemented, warming is projected to reach at least 1.8°C. Other pathways could produce higher temperature peaks.

This difference matters because the risks increase as temperatures rise. UNEP therefore says the temperature peak should be kept below 2°C, if possible, while the time spent above 1.5°C should also be kept as short as possible.

4. If warming approaches 2°C, how soon could that happen?

The IPCC says the world could cross the 2°C warming level as early as the 2030s or 2040s, depending on how quickly greenhouse gas emissions are cut.

Under a very high-emissions scenario, the 2°C level could be crossed around 2032–2051. With somewhat lower emissions, it could be crossed around 2037–2056 or 2043–2062.

If emissions remain relatively high, warming could be much higher by the end of the century. Under an intermediate emissions scenario, the IPCC projects 2.7°C of warming by 2081–2100, with a likely range of 2.1°C to 3.5°C, compared with 1850–1900.

The message is simple: the faster emissions are cut, the lower the warming and the later the 2°C level is likely to be reached.

5. Why is keeping the peak below 2°C important?

The higher the temperature peak, the greater the risks to people and nature. Higher warming means greater risks from heat, extreme weather, damage to ecosystems and other climate impacts.

A higher peak also increases the chance of crossing thresholds beyond which some changes may be difficult or impossible to reverse. This is why UNEP looks at both the highest temperature reached and the length of time temperatures remain above 1.5°C.