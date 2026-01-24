As cold hits, Trump asks, where's global warming? Scientists say it's still here

As much of the United States faces numbing cold, treacherous ice and heavy snow from an enormous winter storm, President Donald Trump used social media to dispute that the world is warming.

In a 25-word post on his Truth Social account, the president Friday questioned how the world can be warming when it is so cold, and called the temperatures nearly unprecedented. He also called advocates and scientists “environmental insurrectionists.”

More than a dozen scientists Friday told The Associated Press the president’s claims were wrong. They point out that even in a warmer world, winter and cold occur, and they never said otherwise. They note that even as it is cold in the eastern United States, more of the world is warmer than average. They also stressed the difference between daily and local weather and long-term, planetwide climate change.

Meteorologists also said that global warming over the past couple of decades may make this cold seem unprecedented and record-smashing. But government records show it has been much colder in the past.

“This social media post crams a remarkable amount of inflammatory language and factually inaccurate assertions into a very short statement,” said climate scientist Daniel Swain of the California Institute for Water Resources. “First of all, global warming continues —and has in fact been progressing at an increased rate in recent years.”