'Vote chori' protests to continue: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

BENGALURU: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said protests against alleged 'vote chori' would continue across the country. He also challenged the BJP to dissolve Parliament and face elections using ballot papers if it was confident of its electoral performance.

Kharge told reporters, "Protests will continue against the vote chori and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He has caused mischief in the Commission. All parties are supporting the protest."

The party has also scheduled a mock “public impeachment” of the CEC, to be held at the official residence Kharge on Friday, and a mega rally planned around November 1.

The Congress has alleged large-scale deletion and exclusion of voters' names from electoral rolls, particularly those of minorities and economically and socially weaker sections.

Asked whether the CJP would participate in the rally, Kharge replied in the negative. "We'll fight, because in democracy, unless you fight, people will not be awakened...," he said.

Kharge reiterated his party's demand for ballot papers in future elections, responding to a question about the Karnataka Legislative Council elections, in which the BJP and JD(S) won all four seats despite ballot paper voting.