CBI backs plea in Supreme Court to shift Twisha Sharma dowry death trial from Bhopal to Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has supported a plea by Twisha Sharma’s father to shift the trial in her alleged dowry death case from Bhopal to Delhi, telling the Supreme Court that a fair and impartial trial may not be possible in Madhya Pradesh.

In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the CBI said Twisha’s mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a former district judge and a key accused in the case, could influence trial proceedings and intimidate witnesses.

The agency said the seriousness of the case was reflected in allegations that Singh had tried to manage the crime scene and tamper with evidence after the incident. It also cited instances of her alleged interference in the investigation conducted by the state police.

Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, has sought the transfer of the trial outside Madhya Pradesh, citing his mother-in-law’s influence in the state judiciary. He has proposed Delhi, where he is settled, as the venue for the trial.

During a hearing on Friday, the Supreme Court said it would consider the CBI’s affidavit while deciding the transfer plea.

On October 16, the court stayed further trial proceedings before the Bhopal Sessions Court while hearing Navnidhi’s plea. The Supreme Court had earlier asked the Madhya Pradesh government to ensure that the case was handed over to the CBI.