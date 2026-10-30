CEC ‘public impeachment’ postponed to Saturday due to rain, says Rahul Gandhi

The INDIA bloc on Friday deferred its symbolic “public impeachment” of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to Saturday following rain in the capital, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said.

The INDIA bloc had planned a three-hour mock impeachment, with former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar presiding over the proceedings. Kharge was to move the motion against the CEC, while Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to deliver the concluding remarks.

The move is part of the Opposition's escalating campaign against Gyanesh Kumar, whom it has accused of partisan conduct and mishandling the revision of electoral rolls. The parties have been demanding his resignation, alleging that the exercise has resulted in the large-scale deletion of eligible voters.

Addressing a press conference with alliance leaders, Rahul Gandhi said the alliance reached a consensus to postpone the event to spare senior leaders the discomfort of sitting in the rain. The programme will now be held at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s official residence at 3 pm on Saturday.

“We felt that it would be uncomfortable for seniors to sit in the rain and we would do the same programme tomorrow,” he said.

Gandhi asserted that the entire Opposition stood together against alleged “vote theft” ahead of Sunday’s march to Ramlila Maidan.

Inviting political parties, civil society groups and the public to join the march in large numbers, Gandhi said both programmes were against the “demolition of Indian democracy” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar.

Accusing Shah of trying to prevent people from reaching Delhi to attend the march, Gandhi alleged that party workers and ordinary citizens traveling from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Telangana and Punjab were being stopped.