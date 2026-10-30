Farmers saved over Rs 50 lakh crore through five central schemes: PM Modi

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday claimed that farmers across the country had received or saved more than Rs 50 lakh crore through five major government schemes and policy decisions over the past few years.
Addressing a large farmers' gathering in Banaskantha, Gujarat, he highlighted direct financial transfers, fertiliser subsidies, minimum support price (MSP) payments and crop insurance, while targeting previous governments for neglecting small farmers.
Modi said his government had placed farmers, particularly small cultivators, at the centre of its policies. He said farmers with small landholdings account for more than 85 per cent of the country's farming population.
"Since independence, the needs of these small-scale farmers were never understood, and they were never even consulted," Modi said.
Highlighting the financial assistance extended to farmers, the Prime Minister said the agricultural budget had increased more than fivefold compared with 2013-14. Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, nearly Rs 4.5 lakh crore had been transferred directly to farmers' bank accounts, he said. On Friday, more than Rs 18,000 crore was released to nearly 10 crore farmers, including over 50 lakh beneficiaries in Gujarat.
Taking aim at previous governments over fertiliser prices and MSP, Modi claimed that the Centre had spent nearly Rs 16 lakh crore to shield farmers from rising fertiliser costs. He further said wheat and paddy farmers had received Rs 24 lakh crore through MSP payments over the past 12 years.
Under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, farmers had received more than Rs 2 lakh crore in compensation for crop losses, he said. The PM-KUSUM scheme had provided around 12 lakh solar-powered pumps, reducing farmers' dependence on diesel and electricity.
Beyond financial assistance, Modi highlighted the use of science and technology in agriculture, citing 26 crore Soil Health Cards and nearly 3,000 new climate-resilient seed varieties.
He also emphasised animal husbandry as a driver of rural prosperity. Referring to a new research centre in Banaskantha, he said it would strengthen indigenous breeds such as Gir, Sahiwal and Kankrej through scientific breeding and modern reproductive technologies, including IVF.
Modi said nearly 150 crore livestock vaccine doses had been administered under the nationwide vaccination programme, benefiting eight crore farmers. India's average daily milk yield had increased from less than five litres in 2013-14 to around eight litres, he claimed.
The Prime Minister also highlighted the potential of bio-CNG, fisheries and beekeeping, saying honey production had doubled over 12 years.
The event, which featured development projects worth more than Rs 14,000 crore, also marked 25 years of Modi's public service. Recalling his early days as Gujarat Chief Minister, he said he had held his first major public welfare event in Deesa in 2001 and described Banaskantha as the starting point of his political journey in the state.