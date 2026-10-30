Farmers saved over Rs 50 lakh crore through five central schemes: PM Modi

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday claimed that farmers across the country had received or saved more than Rs 50 lakh crore through five major government schemes and policy decisions over the past few years.

Addressing a large farmers' gathering in Banaskantha, Gujarat, he highlighted direct financial transfers, fertiliser subsidies, minimum support price (MSP) payments and crop insurance, while targeting previous governments for neglecting small farmers.

Modi said his government had placed farmers, particularly small cultivators, at the centre of its policies. He said farmers with small landholdings account for more than 85 per cent of the country's farming population.

"Since independence, the needs of these small-scale farmers were never understood, and they were never even consulted," Modi said.

Highlighting the financial assistance extended to farmers, the Prime Minister said the agricultural budget had increased more than fivefold compared with 2013-14. Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, nearly Rs 4.5 lakh crore had been transferred directly to farmers' bank accounts, he said. On Friday, more than Rs 18,000 crore was released to nearly 10 crore farmers, including over 50 lakh beneficiaries in Gujarat.

Taking aim at previous governments over fertiliser prices and MSP, Modi claimed that the Centre had spent nearly Rs 16 lakh crore to shield farmers from rising fertiliser costs. He further said wheat and paddy farmers had received Rs 24 lakh crore through MSP payments over the past 12 years.