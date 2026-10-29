PM Modi to hold ‘Khatla sabha’ in Gujarat’s Banaskantha, focus on farmers and dairy development

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a traditional ‘Khatla Sabha’ in Gujarat's Bhildi, Banaskantha, on October 30, with farmers seated on khatlas instead of conventional chairs. The national-level PM Kisan Utsav Divas will see the transfer of over ₹18,680 crore to more than 9.34 crore farmer families nationwide, alongside the launch of major Banas Dairy projects.

In a departure from conventional political rallies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold what is being described as the country’s first ‘Khatla Sabha’, ( “Khatla” Known as cots) with traditional cots replacing chairs for farmers attending a major agricultural event in Bhildi, in Banaskantha’s Deesa taluka on Friday.

The rural-style seating arrangement has added a distinctive political dimension to the national-level PM Kisan Utsav Divas, which will combine direct financial assistance to farmers with the inauguration of dairy infrastructure projects in north Gujarat.

At the centre of the event is the release of the 24th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. More than 9.34 crore farmer families across the country are expected to receive over ₹18,680 crore directly into their bank accounts.

In Gujarat, more than 52.33 lakh farmer families will receive assistance exceeding ₹1,000 crore, providing the event with a significant agricultural outreach component.