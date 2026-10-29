PM Modi calls for timely completion of Ekta Malls, faster railway station redevelopment

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while chairing the 54th meeting of PRAGATI on Wednesday, emphasised that PM Ekta Malls should serve as marketplaces for local products, strengthen artisans’ livelihoods and help them expand their businesses.
He called for integrating the malls with tourism and local enterprises, noting that rising demand could generate employment opportunities in rural production, packaging, storage and transportation.
He also stressed the need for Chief Secretaries to regularly review progress and ensure the timely completion of the malls.
PRAGATI, an ICT-enabled, multi-modal platform, aims to promote Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation. It brings together the Central and State Governments to resolve implementation bottlenecks and improve the delivery of projects and welfare schemes.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed infrastructure projects spanning the Railways, Ekta Malls and Bulk Drug Parks across 31 States and Union Territories, with a combined cost exceeding Rs 16,000 crore. The projects, considered crucial to economic growth and public welfare, were assessed with particular emphasis on meeting deadlines, strengthening inter-agency coordination and resolving issues promptly.
Reviewing Bulk Drug Parks in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Modi underscored the importance of prioritising domestic production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and essential inputs to strengthen the country's self-reliance in the pharmaceutical sector.
The Prime Minister also directed Chief Secretaries to review the implementation of schemes with District Magistrates every month to identify gaps and ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive their entitlements on time.
Emphasising the importance of results-oriented governance, he said public expenditure must translate into tangible improvements in people's lives, with a greater focus on outcomes rather than outlays.
Referring to the Aspirational Districts and Aspirational Blocks Programmes, Modi highlighted the importance of convergence, regular monitoring and local accountability in accelerating development in underserved areas. He noted that sustained efforts to strengthen governance and improve the delivery of welfare schemes had helped nearly 25 crore people move out of multidimensional poverty.
During the review of the redevelopment of Ahmedabad railway station, the Prime Minister called for expediting the modernisation of major railway stations across the country to enhance passenger convenience and make travel easier.
He stressed that redeveloped railway stations should function as multimodal transport hubs, providing seamless connectivity with metro services and other transport networks.
Modi directed the concerned Ministries and State Governments to resolve bottlenecks in mission mode, improve coordination between the Centre and States, and strengthen collaboration among agencies. He also called for close monitoring of projects at the highest levels of administration.
Advocating a proactive work culture with greater ownership at every level, the Prime Minister emphasised the need to anticipate implementation challenges, take timely decisions and establish clear accountability to ensure that projects are completed within their scheduled timelines.