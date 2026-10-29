PM Modi calls for timely completion of Ekta Malls, faster railway station redevelopment

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while chairing the 54th meeting of PRAGATI on Wednesday, emphasised that PM Ekta Malls should serve as marketplaces for local products, strengthen artisans’ livelihoods and help them expand their businesses.

He called for integrating the malls with tourism and local enterprises, noting that rising demand could generate employment opportunities in rural production, packaging, storage and transportation.

He also stressed the need for Chief Secretaries to regularly review progress and ensure the timely completion of the malls.

PRAGATI, an ICT-enabled, multi-modal platform, aims to promote Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation. It brings together the Central and State Governments to resolve implementation bottlenecks and improve the delivery of projects and welfare schemes.