Jharkhand: Two IEDs recovered, destroyed in Saranda forest

ANCHI: Security forces recovered and destroyed two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), locally known as ‘can bombs’, buried underground near Bahruda village in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, averting a potential threat to security personnel and civilians.

Police said the explosives were found in Saranda Forest under the Chhotanagra police station limits during a joint anti-Maoist search operation on Thursday involving the 193rd Battalion of the CRPF and the Jharkhand Police.

During the operation, security personnel noticed suspicious activity along a trail near the Koina River, close to Bahda village. A thorough search led to the discovery of two powerful landmines buried deep underground.

The explosives are suspected to have been planted to target patrolling security teams. However, personnel detected the devices in time and destroyed them through controlled detonations, following established safety protocols, police said.

West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Amit Renu confirmed the recovery and destruction of the two IEDs.

Explosives hidden in the forests remain a major challenge for security forces conducting operations against Maoist activities in the Saranda region. The threat extends beyond security personnel to tribal villagers collecting forest produce, cattle herders and wild animals, which could inadvertently come into contact with the devices.

Police officials described the operation as a significant step towards strengthening security in the region. They said efforts were continuing to clear the forests of Maoist activity and the threat posed by explosives planted earlier.