J&K HC strikes down water usage charges on hydropower projects, quashes demand notices

SRINAGAR: In a major setback to the Jammu and Kashmir government, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has struck down the levy of water usage charges on hydroelectric power projects in the Union Territory, holding that the charges imposed under the Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources (Regulation and Management) Act, 2010, were in effect a tax on electricity generation and it was beyond the legislative competence of the erstwhile J&K Legislature.

The three petitions were filed by 11 companies led by M/s Mass N Energy Pvt. Ltd., M/s Magpie Hydel Construction Operation Industries Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Choudhary Power Projects Pvt. Ltd.

The companies had been allotted various independent and small hydropower projects in J&K and had challenged the provisions of 2010 Act, along with the demand notices issued by the authorities for recovery of water usage charges from hydropower projects.

The Division Bench allowed all three writ petitions and declared that the 2010 Act, to the extent it provides for levying water usage charges upon the hydro power projects, amounts to imposing a tax on the generation of electricity and, therefore, the State Legislature did not have the competence to impose such tax.

“The impugned enactment, to the extent it imposes water usage charges upon the petitioners, is held to be ultra vires the Constitution and is struck down,” the court ruled.