Justice, compassion can't be separated from peace: Hurriyat leader on decline in J&K violence

SRINAGAR: Hurriyat Conference leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday welcomed the decline in violence in Jammu and Kashmir and underlined that justice and compassion cannot be separated from the pursuit of peace and called for the release of political prisoners and meaningful political engagement.

Delivering the Friday sermon at historic Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar, Mirwaiz, while referring to a recently released International Crisis Group (ICG) report on Jammu and Kashmir that notes a decline in militancy, street protests and violence in recent years said everyone welcomes it as no one understands the value of peace more than the people of Kashmir, who have suffered enormously over the past several decades.

The Hurriyat Conference leader said the report also makes a fundamental point: a reduction in violence does not necessarily mean that underlying political grievances have been resolved, or that public confidence has been restored.

“Security is necessary, and the government has a responsibility to protect lives. But security measures alone cannot provide a lasting answer to a problem that also has deep political and human dimensions,” he said.

The cleric said one of the most disturbing aspects highlighted in the report is the scale of arrests and detentions since 2019. “According to the Union Home Ministry’s own figures, 3,662 people were arrested under UAPA in Jammu and Kashmir between 2019 and 2023, while only 23 convictions were recorded during that period. These figures raise serious questions about prolonged detention, due process and the widespread use of stringent laws.”

He said thousands of families suffer the consequences of arrests, detentions and prolonged legal proceedings, and they continue to live with uncertainty about the future of their loved ones.

“The continued incarceration of Kashmiri political prisoners including Yasin Malik, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Shahid Ul Islam, Engineer Rashid, Asiya Andrabi, Masrat Alam, and many others, who have spent years behind bars, often in prisons far away from their homes and families, remains a matter of concern,” Mirwaiz said.

The cleric said they have repeatedly appealed for their release, review of their cases and humanitarian consideration towards elderly and ailing prisoners.

“I reiterate that appeal today,” he said, adding, “Justice and compassion cannot be separated from the pursuit of peace.”