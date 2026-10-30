Nirmala Sitharaman hits back at Rahul over IDBI sale, says Congress treated banks as 'personal entities'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday accused the Congress-led UPA government of using banks and financial institutions as "personal entities", alleging that political interference led to loans being extended to influential business groups in violation of prudent lending norms.

Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the proposed IDBI Bank divestment, Sitharaman cited several instances of alleged political interference in banking during Congress rule, including the removal of State Bank of India (SBI) chairman R K Talwar in 1976 during Indira Gandhi's tenure.

She claimed Talwar was removed after refusing to relax lending norms for a company linked to Sanjay Gandhi.

In a post on X, the Finance Minister alleged that IDBI Bank was forced to extend loans to large business groups with links to Congress leaders, including Videocon, Winsome, ABG Shipyard and Kingfisher.

These loans subsequently turned into non-performing assets (NPAs), causing significant losses to the bank, she said.

Sitharaman said the Narendra Modi-led NDA government had revived the bank through professional management, prudent lending practices and recapitalisation of more than Rs 25,000 crore. She maintained that all due procedures had been followed in the proposed strategic disinvestment.