SC cancels expelled JD(U) MLA Anant Singh's bail in murder case, directs him to surrender by December 1

The Supreme Court on Friday cancelled the bail granted to expelled JD(U) MLA Anant Singh in the murder case of former RJD leader and Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav, directing him to surrender before the authorities by December 1.

A Bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale also directed the Bihar Police to complete the investigation into the case within four months. The court posted the matter for further hearing after four months.

The directions came while hearing a petition filed by Niraj Kumar, grandson of the deceased, challenging the Patna High Court's March 19 order granting bail to Singh. The petitioner had argued that Singh's criminal antecedents, including his involvement in several criminal cases, were not adequately considered while granting him relief.

The case relates to the killing of 75-year-old Dular Chand Yadav during the Bihar Assembly election campaign on October 30, 2025, in Mokama. Yadav, a former RJD leader, was supporting Jan Suraaj Party candidate Piyush Priyadarshi when violence broke out between supporters of the rival candidates.

According to the police investigation, Yadav was allegedly run over by an SUV during the clash. His family, however, alleged that he was first shot and subsequently run over by a vehicle. The postmortem report indicated that he died of cardiorespiratory failure caused by shock following injuries to his heart and lungs from a hard and blunt object.