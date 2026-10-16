JD(U)'S Anant Singh claims he got ‘nine people murdered’ for Nitish Kumar during early political days

PATNA: Mokama MLA Anant Singh stirred up a fresh controversy on Friday when he claimed that he had got ‘nine people murdered’ to help former Bihar chief minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar during the latter’s initial political journey.

“I have made major sacrifices for Nitish Kumar during his initial political career. No other member of the party has made such a sacrifice as I made for him (Nitish Kumar),” Singh said while seeking votes for Jan Suraaj Party candidate Anuj Singh.

Anant Singh is pitted against JD(U)’s Neeraj Kumar from the Patna Graduates’ constituency. The election for the seat is scheduled to be held on October 23. Anant also criticised the JD(U) for choosing Neeraj as its candidate from the Patna Graduates’ constituency in the MLC polls.

“Who has made as many sacrifices as I have? Nitish Kumar was nothing then. He used to roam around. At that time, while being with Nitish Kumar, I got nine people murdered,” he told the gathering.

He, however, maintained that his loyalty to Nitish Kumar remained unchanged. “I am a devoted supporter of Nitish Kumar. I have never challenged his leadership,” he said, adding that he decided to support Anuj as elections were not contested on party lines.

The conflict between Anant and Neeraj is an open secret. Anant had earlier maintained that he was opposing Neeraj because he had worked against him in the previous elections from the Mokama Assembly seat. “I will ensure Neeraj’s defeat in the election,” he had said.