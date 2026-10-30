Will serve people of India till my last breath, says PM Modi days after Kharge's 'baap' remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that he would continue to serve the people of India until his last breath, days after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's controversial remark, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega”.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre at Bhildi in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, Modi said his commitment to public service would remain unwavering.

“Jeevan ke antim kshan tak janta ki seva main hi juta rahunga (I will continue to serve the people until my last breath),” he said.

Taking an apparent swipe at the Opposition, the Prime Minister accused some people of finding happiness in the country's difficulties and spreading rumours to malign his government.

He alleged that after the Iran war, rumours were spread that farmers would face a shortage of fertilisers and people would struggle to get LPG cylinders.

Modi said his government had prioritised farmers' welfare and ensured that the impact of rising global fertiliser prices was not passed on to them.

“Amid global uncertainties, fertiliser prices saw a huge jump, but our government did not let the burden fall on farmers,” he said.

He added that the Centre had disbursed Rs 4.5 lakh crore to small farmers under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

Earlier, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 14,000 crore in the region.

(With inputs from PTI)