Kharge's 'Modi ka baap' remark draws BJP fire as Amit Shah targets Rahul over Congress' conduct

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's controversial remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew sharp criticism from BJP leaders on Sunday, with several accusing him of using language "associated with thugs and hooligans".
The BJP's reaction followed Kharge's remarks at an event in Patna marking the 139th birth anniversary of Shrikrishna Singh, Bihar's first chief minister. Kharge said the Congress would send those involved in alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process to jail.
"Modi ka baap bhi jayega, baap bhi jayega ( Even Modi's father would go)," Kharge retorted from the dais after a member of the audience interrupted his speech and shouted, "As long as there is no rebellion, Modi won't go anywhere."
Speaking outside the venue, the person, identified as Santosh Kumar, said his remarks had been misunderstood and clarified that he actually wanted Modi to go. "I was saying that unless there is a revolt, Modi will not go. But only a part of it was heard and was misunderstood," media reports quoted Santosh as saying after he was pushed out of the venue.
The BJP launched a sharp attack on Kharge over the incident, accusing the Congress of displaying frustration and disregarding democratic decorum.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Kharge of violating norms of decorum by making an indecent remark about the prime minister's father.
"This is not the first time that the Congress party has used abusive language against Modi ji or his family. At times, they have hurled insults at his revered mother, at times called him 'merchant of death,' and at times mocked his poverty by calling him 'chaiwala.'," Shah wrote on X.
"Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the Congress party keeps crossing the limits of indecency every day. In the past 12 years, the repeated electoral defeats have bred such desperation and frustration in the Congress party that it no longer has any policy left, nor any issue -- only the politics of slander remains," he alleged.
Shah said the Congress was steadily losing its base even among its own workers. "Whenever they have made hateful comments against Modi ji or his family, the public has given Congress a resounding response every time," he added.
BJP president Nitin Nabin also criticised Kharge over his disparaging "personal" remarks about Modi, saying people across the country were watching what he described as "indecent politics" and would respond appropriately in due course.
"The kind of indecent and Unparliamentary language used today in Patna by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge towards the country's honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji reflects the Congress party's ideological bankruptcy," Nabin said in a post on X.
He added that political opposition should be expressed with dignity and restraint. "But dragging the departed family members into speeches from public platforms has now become the real 'culture' of Rahul Gandhi and the entire opposition" Nabin said.
The BJP also issued a statement on social media, alleging that Kharge's language was unbecoming of a political leader.
"The language that was once associated with thugs and hooligans is now being used by the Congress President himself... Their entire style of functioning has turned into that of a mafia. This isn't a political party anymore -- it seems more like a mafia gang," the BJP wrote on its X handle.
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also attacked the Congress, claiming that insulting and indecent remarks had long been part of the party's political approach.
“In its frustration over defeat, the Congress has forgotten all sense of decorum and decency. The Gandhi family used to consider the officer of PM as their own personal fiefdom”, he said.
Chouhan also sought a response from Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, questioning whether they supported Kharge's remarks or would seek his resignation.
"It seems that the Congress, on the verge of defeat, has become so flustered that it has lost its mental equilibrium. I want to ask Smt. Sonia Gandhi whether Shri Kharge used such language at the behest of the Gandhi family? If not, will the Congress ask for his resignation? ...The Congress must answer whether such indecent language is befitting the dignity of the post of national president?," Chouhan said.
He further asserted that the Congress could not win public support through personal attacks and insults. “The congress is becoming an object of hatred”, he remarked.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal also criticised Kharge, arguing that political discourse in a democracy should not be reduced to personal attacks. Goyal said India was a democracy, not the ‘darbar ‘of the Congress where entitled leaders could abuse others at will.
Targeting Kharge, Goyal said “Stop mocking the farsightedness of our nation’s voters. The people see through your web of deceit and understand very well that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji who is building the Bharat of the future”.
Ashish Usha Agarwal, the BJP's national media convenor, said Kharge's comments had once again exposed the political character of the Congress.
Agarwal questioned whether the Congress considered such language appropriate in a democracy. “Answering the voice of the people with abusive words and opposition with assault? Is this Congress’s politics and democratic decorum? “, Agarwal remarked.
He also challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to explain the direction in which the party was heading under his leadership. In a post on X, Agarwal wrote, “Rahul Gandhi Ji, under your leadership, where exactly is the Congress heading? Insulting the Prime Minister’s family and the assault on those who disagree-is this the culture of your party?”
Agarwal further asserted that neither abusive language nor threats could suppress public opinion, emphasising that voters ultimately determined the course of democracy through their ballots. “The voice of the people is neither supersede by abusive words nor by threats. In a democracy, the people respond with their votes”, Agarwal asserted.
The BJP's criticism continued with Pradeep Bhandari, the party's national media co-in-charge, also condemning Kharge's remarks and attributing them to frustration within the Congress.
In a post on X, Bhandari alleged that the party was apprehensive about the prospects of its rally scheduled for November 1, claiming it was likely to attract a poor response.
“Frustration of Congress is out in the open! Knowing its 1st November rally is about to be a flop show, knowing Rahul Gandhi’s anarchy is being called out, knowing it is not getting support of People of India; Congress frustration is out in the open”, Bhandari asserted.
He further claimed that Kharge's statement reflected public support for the Prime Minister, adding, “Congress statement proves also that the people of India are with PM Modi”.