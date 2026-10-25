Kharge's 'Modi ka baap' remark draws BJP fire as Amit Shah targets Rahul over Congress' conduct

BJP president Nitin Nabin also criticised Kharge over his disparaging "personal" remarks about Modi, saying people across the country were watching what he described as "indecent politics" and would respond appropriately in due course.

"The kind of indecent and Unparliamentary language used today in Patna by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge towards the country's honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji reflects the Congress party's ideological bankruptcy," Nabin said in a post on X.

He added that political opposition should be expressed with dignity and restraint. "But dragging the departed family members into speeches from public platforms has now become the real 'culture' of Rahul Gandhi and the entire opposition" Nabin said.

The BJP also issued a statement on social media, alleging that Kharge's language was unbecoming of a political leader.

"The language that was once associated with thugs and hooligans is now being used by the Congress President himself... Their entire style of functioning has turned into that of a mafia. This isn't a political party anymore -- it seems more like a mafia gang," the BJP wrote on its X handle.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also attacked the Congress, claiming that insulting and indecent remarks had long been part of the party's political approach.

“In its frustration over defeat, the Congress has forgotten all sense of decorum and decency. The Gandhi family used to consider the officer of PM as their own personal fiefdom”, he said.

Chouhan also sought a response from Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, questioning whether they supported Kharge's remarks or would seek his resignation.

"It seems that the Congress, on the verge of defeat, has become so flustered that it has lost its mental equilibrium. I want to ask Smt. Sonia Gandhi whether Shri Kharge used such language at the behest of the Gandhi family? If not, will the Congress ask for his resignation? ...The Congress must answer whether such indecent language is befitting the dignity of the post of national president?," Chouhan said.

He further asserted that the Congress could not win public support through personal attacks and insults. “The congress is becoming an object of hatred”, he remarked.