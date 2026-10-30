India

With former Speaker at helm, INDIA bloc to ‘impeach’ Kumar today

At least 30 speakers, including representatives of 21 political parties, are expected to participate.
Former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, TMC leader Derek O'Brien, JMM leader Mahua Maji and others during a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026.
Former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, TMC leader Derek O'Brien, JMM leader Mahua Maji and others during a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026.Photo | PTI
Preetha Nair
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: The INDIA bloc will hold a three-hour “public impeachment” of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s official residence here on Friday, with former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar presiding over the proceedings.

Kharge, LoP in the Rajya Sabha, will move the motion to impeach Kumar, while LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will conclude the discussion before the “motion” is passed by voting, sources said.

The contours of the “public impeachment” proceedings were finalised at a meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders at Kharge’s residence here on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal; Meira Kumar; CPM MP John Brittas, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien; Samajwadi Party’s Harendra Malik and JMM’s Mahua Maja, among others.

At least 30 speakers, including representatives of 21 political parties, are expected to participate. Sources said that an invitation has been extended to the BJD, but the party is yet to confirm its participation.

Civil society representatives and people hit by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will also share their accounts. The symbolic impeachment comes ahead of the Opposition’s November 1 Delhi rally against alleged “vote theft” and the SIR exercise.

Impeachment
INDIA bloc
CEC Gyanesh Kumar

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