18 months after deportation to Pakistan, Rajouri youth awaits family reunion

SRINAGAR: Nearly 18 months after his deportation to Pakistan in the aftermath of the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack, a Rajouri youth—who lost his mother in 2013—awaits reunion with his father as HC of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has sought an update on steps taken by the Centre to facilitate his return.

A bench of Justice Rahul Bharti on Wednesday sought the latest status from the District Magistrate, Rajouri, regarding compliance of its earlier judgement directing the Union Home Ministry to consider retrieving Aasim Sajjad from Pakistan. The court has fixed the next hearing in the case on November 2.

In its March 25 judgement, HC judge Justice M A Chowdhary directed the MHA to consider retrieving the petitioner’s son from Pakistan. The court had also directed the ministry to consider granting Indian citizenship to the youth under Section 5(1)(d) of the Citizenship Act, 1955.