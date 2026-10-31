'Architect of Akhand Bharat': Nation pays tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on 151st birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar to mark the birth anniversary of the country’s first Deputy Prime Minister.
The birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is observed across the country as National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas), commemorating his contribution to India's unity, integrity and nation-building.
In a post on X, the Prime Minister paid homage to Patel, describing him as the architect of Akhand Bharat and the Iron Man of the nation.
“On the occasion of his birth anniversary, heartfelt salutations to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of Akhand Bharat and the Iron Man of the nation. He dedicated his life to the creation of a strong, prosperous, and capable India. His sacrifice and dedication in the service of Mother India serve as a profound source of inspiration for building a developed and self-reliant India,” PM Modi said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Patel and extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of National Unity Day.
In a post on X, Shah described Patel as the architect of modern India and credited his courage and foresight with bringing together princely states to build a united nation.
“On the birth anniversary of the architect of modern India, the symbol of national unity and integrity, the Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, we offer him millions of salutations and extend our heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on ‘National Unity Day’,” Shah said.
He also highlighted Patel’s role in establishing the All India Services and his contribution to farmers’ movements through the Kheda and Bardoli Satyagrahas.
“With his indomitable courage and foresight, Sardar Sahab wove together a nation fragmented into princely states into a single thread, laying the foundation of a strong India, and by establishing the All India Services, he provided a robust base to the country's administrative system. His struggle for farmers' rights through the Kheda and Bardoli Satyagrahas stands as an unparalleled example of public service and leadership," he said.
He further said Patel’s dedication to the nation and his commitment to placing national interests above all would continue to inspire citizens.
“The sacrifice, dedication, and patriotism of Sardar Sahab, who always placed the interests of the nation above all, will continue to inspire every citizen towards building ‘One India, Great India’,” Shah said.
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also paid tribute to India's first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his 151st birth anniversary, recalling his contribution to the country's unity and describing him as the architect of unity and the builder of modern India.
Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, paid his respects to the Iron Man of India and wrote, "On the birth anniversary of India’s first Home Minister, the Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, I pay my humble respects to him."
Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and others paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 151st birth anniversary at a commemorative event in the national capital.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi joined several MPs and former MPs at Samvidhaan Sadan in paying floral tributes at the portrait of Patel.
In a post on X, Kharge hailed Patel as the architect of a united India, lifelong Congressman and "our eternal inspiration".
"Sardar Patel's vision of an all encompassing India, where our rich diversity is celebrated and our collective strength lies in integration, remains our magna carta," he said in his post in Hindi on X after paying tributes to the former deputy prime minister at Samvidhan Sadan.
In another post, Kharge posted a quote from Sardar Patel and said he wove India into a single thread and laid the foundation of a strong and undivided India.
"His indomitable courage, visionary leadership, and unwavering dedication to the nation is our invaluable heritage," Kharge said.
"His ideals will forever continue to inspire the country on the path of unity, democracy, and national service," he said.
The leaders remembered Patel's contribution to India's national unity and his pivotal role in the integration of the country following Independence.
Patel, who served as India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, played a crucial role in the integration of princely states into the Indian Union after Independence. His efforts in bringing together the princely states are regarded as a significant chapter in the country's history.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)