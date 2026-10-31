'Architect of Akhand Bharat': Nation pays tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on 151st birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar to mark the birth anniversary of the country’s first Deputy Prime Minister.

The birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is observed across the country as National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas), commemorating his contribution to India's unity, integrity and nation-building.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister paid homage to Patel, describing him as the architect of Akhand Bharat and the Iron Man of the nation.

“On the occasion of his birth anniversary, heartfelt salutations to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of Akhand Bharat and the Iron Man of the nation. He dedicated his life to the creation of a strong, prosperous, and capable India. His sacrifice and dedication in the service of Mother India serve as a profound source of inspiration for building a developed and self-reliant India,” PM Modi said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Patel and extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of National Unity Day.

In a post on X, Shah described Patel as the architect of modern India and credited his courage and foresight with bringing together princely states to build a united nation.

“On the birth anniversary of the architect of modern India, the symbol of national unity and integrity, the Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, we offer him millions of salutations and extend our heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on ‘National Unity Day’,” Shah said.

He also highlighted Patel’s role in establishing the All India Services and his contribution to farmers’ movements through the Kheda and Bardoli Satyagrahas.