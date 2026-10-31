India says UN Human Rights Council's credibility rests on 'even-handedness'

India has said that the credibility of the UN Human Rights Council depends on "even-handedness", asserting that country-specific mandates pursued without the concerned nation's engagement do little to improve the situation on the ground.

First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, Bhavika Mangalanandan addressed the UN General Assembly on the debate on the Report of the Human Rights Council here Friday.

She recalled External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s remarks at the High-Level Segment of the 61st Human Rights Council in February this year that “human rights are best advanced through dialogue, capacity building and genuine partnerships, and not by politicisation, selectivity, or double standards.”

Mangalanandan said this is critical if the council is to speak in one voice and dispel the allegation of weaponisation of human rights.

India returned to the Human Rights Council this year for its seventh term for the period 2026 28.

“Credibility of the council rests on even-handedness. Country-specific mandates pursued without the engagement of the country concerned seldom improve the situation on the ground,” she said, adding that, on the contrary, they deepen divisions within the council.

The Universal Periodic Review, which is built on cooperation, engagement with member states concerned and treats all States equally, remains the appropriate platform, she said.

India also emphasised that terrorism remains among the gravest threats to the enjoyment of human rights, above all the right to life.

“We would encourage the council to give this threat the sustained attention it warrants on the basis of zero tolerance,” she said.