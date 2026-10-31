'Keep Rahul Gandhi as mock PM for life': BJP taunts Congress over mock CEC impeachment

The BJP on Saturday accused the INDIA bloc of making a “mockery” of Parliament and democracy by holding a symbolic public impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with party spokesperson Sambit Patra taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and claiming he would never become Prime Minister.

“Go ahead and hold your mock Parliament or take out your marches; the world has already understood that Rahul Gandhi simply lacks the fuel. This ‘satellite’ is never going to launch,” Patra said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. He added that the Opposition could keep Gandhi as its “mock Prime Minister for life”.

Patra accused the Congress of spreading falsehoods about alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the functioning of the Election Commission. He also dismissed the Opposition's allegations of “vote chori” as lies, claiming that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had become Prime Minister by stealing Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vote.

The BJP spokesperson also mocked the proceedings held at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, where INDIA bloc leaders staged a symbolic public impeachment of Kumar ahead of their rally scheduled for Sunday. Presided over by former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, the proceedings were organised in a setting resembling a parliamentary session.