NVS-03 operated with three pyro valves open to overcome past technical hurdles, says ISRO chief

ISRO chief V Narayanan said on Saturday that the NVS-03 satellite was operated with “three pyro valves open” to ensure mission reliability and overcome technical hurdles encountered in the past.

Addressing the media at a post-launch press conference, Narayanan revealed that this bold technical decision was validated after rigorous vibration and shock testing by a national-level committee chaired by former ISRO chief Kiran Kumar.

Pyro valves are crucial in spacecraft propulsion, and it may be recalled that the NVS-02 (launched in 2025), the second spacecraft in the NVS series, was a failure.

A high-level panel, after thorough analysis, concluded that "the drive signal did not reach the pyro valve of the oxidiser line of the engine meant for orbit raising."

In February 2026, ISRO, quoting the panel, announced that the most likely cause was the disengagement of at least one contact (in each of the main and redundant paths) of the connector.

Against this background, Narayanan said that with four satellites, including NVS-01 now active in India's navigation satellite system, ISRO plans to launch NVS-04 in five months, and NVS-05 in 10 months to further bolster the constellation.

Narayanan highlighted the exceptional accuracy of the flight. "Against (the planned) perigee (point when it is closest to the Earth) of 170.36 km; we have got 170.31 kilometres," Narayanan said.

"Against (the planned) Apogee (point farthest away from the Earth) of 37,247 kilometres, we achieved 38,080 kilometres," he noted. "This is one of the best accuracy of any of the launch vehicles in the world we can think of," he added.