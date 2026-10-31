Oberoi Group wins 35-year lease of Wildflower Hall with record 47.1% revenue bid

CHANDIGARH: The iconic 123-year-old British-era five-star luxury heritage property Wildflower Hall, located 12 km from Shimla, has now again been leased to the Oberoi Group, through East India Hotels Limited (EIHL), for the next 35 years. EIHL has been managing the property for nearly four decades.

The Himachal Pradesh government has awarded the group the rights to operate and maintain the high-end hotel as it secured a record bid of 47.1 per cent of the annual gross revenue.

After the finalisation of the e-auction for the operation of the hotel, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government had successfully completed the competitive e-auction for granting license rights for the operation and management of the prestigious Wildflower Hall Hotel in Shimla.

“This resulted in a record bid of 47.1 per cent of the annual gross revenue. An estimated revenue of approximately Rs 3 crore per month is expected during the 35-year license period, with a 3 per cent annual increase. Over this period, a total revenue of approximately Rs 2,000 crore is anticipated. Additionally, an upfront license fee of Rs 24 crore and a commitment to invest at least Rs 50 crore in the hotel's property have been secured.

The state government has also received approximately Rs 400 crore in cash. The government has ensured full ownership and control over the hotel's land and property, the joint venture company, and the associated assets and rights.”

The iconic Wildflower Hall is one of India’s finest luxury mountain resorts. Situated at an altitude of 8,250 feet and spread across 77,471 square metres, the property has 85 rooms and premium facilities, including a spa, swimming pool, gymnasium and banquet halls. It is also home to over 2,200 trees, most of them mature deodars.