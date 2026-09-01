Congress accuses Modi govt of weakening MGNREGA, ‘snatching’ employment guarantee

The Congress on Tuesday accused the Modi government of dismantling MGNREGA, calling it the “lifeline” of the country’s poor, and alleged that the new rural employment law was aimed at taking away the employment guarantee provided to workers.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X claiming that job card holders in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district were becoming disillusioned with the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), with departmental data reflecting the trend.

"The Modi government has destroyed the lifeline of the country's poor, MGNREGA, in the name of 'VB G RAM G'. The BJP made grand speeches in Parliament, but on the ground, all those claims are proving to be empty hot air," Ramesh said in his post in Hindi on X.