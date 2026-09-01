Modi Govt misleading people, giving them high-voltage inflation shock: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday accused the Modi government of misleading the peole through "statistical jugglery", while delivering a "high-voltage shock" of rising prices to the country.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "preoccupied with generating fake headlines" and has even snatched away the common person's dream of building a home.

"The Modi government is delivering a fresh, high-voltage shock of rising prices to the country every week," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

Inflation is no longer confined to the kitchen; from home construction to electrical goods, the poor and middle class are feeling the painful 'electric shock' of rising costs in every aspect, Ramesh said.

"The price of copper wire has surged from Rs 850 to Rs 1,700 per kg, and aluminum has risen from Rs 350 to Rs 650 per kg. The cost of wiring a 1,000-square-foot house has doubled from Rs 50,000 to nearly Rs 1 lakh," he said, citing a media report.