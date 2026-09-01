PM Modi hails 7.8% growth amid global wars; urges people not to buy gold or go abroad

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the countrymen on India registering 7.8 per cent economic growth, saying the achievement had filled the nation with happiness.

The Prime Minister attributed the robust growth to the collective efforts of the people.

"I congratulate the countrymen. For their determination, for their hard work. It is a reflection of a collective strength," PM asserted, adding that India’s growth at a time when the world is witnessing conflicts was particularly significant for the country’s future.

In a video message on Tuesday morning, PM Modi said, "The world is immersed in war. News of war is coming from all around. The world is surrounded by crises. The supply chain is completely disturbed. From the Covid period in 2020 till now, stability is not visible anywhere. Despite that, India is progressing at a fast pace."

He further said, "Overcoming these things, piercing through all those talks, the country has achieved 7.8 per cent growth. We have to maintain this momentum. We have to move forward, and for that it is very important to become Atmanirbhar Bharat. The mantra of Swadeshi, vocal for local."

Urging people to promote domestic consumption, Modi advised them against travelling abroad purely for leisure.

"If you go for travel abroad just for leisure, you should not do it. You do weddings outside, in foreign countries, you should not do it. You should live the mantra of Made in India, and if not necessary, you should not even buy gold," he again urged the countrymen.