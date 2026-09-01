Security of seafarers key: PM Modi to Iran

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for safeguarding the freedom of navigation and commerce during his meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek. He also emphasised that civilians and civilian infrastructure, including commercial shipping and seafarers, “must not be harmed under any circumstances”.

An Iranian read-out of the meeting said Pezeshkian told Modi that the US had chosen “war over diplomacy” and urged India to use its influence to help restore peace. The two leaders also discussed the Chabahar Port and the Strait of Hormuz, according to the read-out. Pezeshkian said Modi could use India’s “extensive contacts with various parties” to help them move away from the “path of war and bloodshed” and “return to the path of dialogue and agreement”.

Modi, meanwhile, reiterated the need for continued efforts to ensure “lasting peace and stability” in the region, as the two leaders discussed the escalating West Asia conflict, bilateral ties and the evolving regional situation. During the meeting, Modi expressed concern over the escalation of tensions and reiterated India’s consistent position that all issues must be resolved through “dialogue and diplomacy”, according to a release from the Ministry of External Affairs.