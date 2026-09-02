Govt that stands above community interests needed for Manipur: Cong Legislature Party leader

Manipur Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh on Wednesday said the state needs a government that rises above community interests and ensures that no one receives political protection for violence.

Singh, in a social media post, said when those in power “are seen as having partisan or conflicting loyalties”, the government loses credibility as a neutral authority.

“Manipur today is like an active volcano. The deeper problem in Manipur is that the political leadership itself is perceived by different communities as being closely aligned with competing interests and armed-group narratives.

“This creates a dangerous situation: instead of acting as an impartial arbiter, the government can appear to be part of the conflict. In such circumstances, every administrative decision is viewed through a community lens, and finding a lasting political solution becomes extremely difficult,” he said.

The CLP leader said the state must have one clear position of “no political protection for violence, no selective justice, no legitimisation of armed intimidation”, and equal accountability for everyone.

“Manipur, therefore, needs a government that stands above all armed groups and above all community interests. Peace cannot be built by managing the conflict indefinitely. It requires restoring public confidence in the neutrality of the state and ensuring that every victim receives justice, irrespective of community,” Singh added.

(With inputs from PTI)