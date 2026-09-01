Manipur: Four Naga villages attacked, pastor injured after NRC shutdown hits Imphal Valley

GUWAHATI: In restive Manipur, four Naga villages came under attack on Tuesday, while normal life was disrupted in five Imphal Valley districts during a shutdown called over the demand for implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Working Committee of the Naga organisation Tangkhul Naga Long said several houses were burnt and a pastor, Luithuibou Newmai, sustained grievous bullet injuries in attacks carried out at Makui Pipuram, Lower Tapon, Middle Tapon and Upper Tapon villages in Kangpokpi district.

The committee alleged that some Kuki insurgent groups, which signed the Suspension of Operation agreement with the central government, carried out the attacks. It urged the Nagas to shed their temporal and ideological differences and stand together to protect their land, identity and people.

“The Nagas are closely watching the unprovoked and relentless offences being carried out against us in our land,” the committee said, warning that state and central governments would be held solely responsible the day the situation escalated beyond control.